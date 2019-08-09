MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at officers in Meriden also faces drug charges.
Alezei Rosario, 21, faces a list of charges.
According to Meriden police, officers were in a vehicle in the Willow Street and St. Casimir Drive area when two men approached them on foot.
One of the men displayed what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the officers, police said.
As the officers sought cover in their vehicle, they said the men ran at them and again showed the gun.
The officers then exited their vehicle and gave the men commands.
The men, however, fled on foot.
One of the men, identified as Rosario, was caught and taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Police said they searched Rosario's apartment and seized a number of drugs and a handgun.
He was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession near a school, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace.
The other man involved in the incident is known to the police department. Police said they are continuing their investigation.
