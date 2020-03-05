COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Coventry arrested a man accused of posing as a teenager and attempting to entice multiple young children.
Police arrested 25-year-old Zachary Vannais of Charlton, Massachusetts, formerly of Coventry, following a lengthy criminal investigation.
Vannais is accused of contacting children by various social media accounts and posing as a teenager in an attempt to entice multiple children to engage in an online sexual relationship.
He was charged with four counts of risk of injury, enticing a minor, disorderly conduct, and misrepresenting age.
Vannais was held on a $60,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.