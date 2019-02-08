NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces threatening and drunk driving charges after police said he punched a bar patron in Naugatuck.
Officers tracked down Jonathan Figueroa, 28, after conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night.
Police said they were originally sent to Santos Restaurant on Church Street for a report of a fight.
They said they learned that Figueroa punched the patron and when asked to leave, he gestured with his hands that he was carrying a gun and threatened to shoot people.
Officers said they caught him on Maple Street and determined that he was under the influence.
A firearm was never recovered.
Police charged him with first-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Figueroa was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury court on Feb. 20.
