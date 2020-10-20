WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man has been arrested after being accused of putting his hands up the skirt of a juvenile girl in West Hartford Center.
Police said on September 14 around 1:15 p.m., 32-year-old Ryon Powell allegedly put his hands up the girl’s skirt before following her home and entering the front door of her house.
West Hartford police were called at that time and Powell fled, but was later located in the Brace Road parking lot where he was arrested.
Powell was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree stalking, and several other charges.
He was held on a $300,000 bond and appeared in court on September 15.
