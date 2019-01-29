WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon faces charges for ramming police vehicles while trying to flee a drug investigation.
Desi Williams, 38, and his passenger, 46-year-old Kimberly Finney, both of Ansonia, were arrested by Waterbury police.
Police said they were investigating reports of drug activity in the area of Brass Mill Drive and Union Street in Waterbury on Monday.
They tried to stop a Ford Edge driven by Williams, but Williams rammed a police vehicle to push it out of the way.
As he headed north, he struck and damaged two more police vehicles, officers said.
They said he also stopped and backed into another.
Williams continued to flee until he lost control and struck a utility pole on Walnut Street, police said.
He then fled on foot and left Finney in the vehicle.
Finney was detained at the scene.
Williams was caught a short distance away.
Police said they found a loaded revolver in the Ford Edge.
Finney was said to have an electronic stun gun and marijuana in her possession.
Williams was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police, engaging in a pursuit and a number of other charges.
He was detained on bond pending a court arraignment.
Finney was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and failure to appear in court.
She was released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.