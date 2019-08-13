SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after gym members found a cellphone set up to record video in a men's locker room.
Antonio Selby, 26, of Manchester, was charged with voyeurism.
Police said they responded to the L.A. Fitness gym on Buckland Road around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Staff members seized the phone and found that it had recorded men getting dressed and undressed, police said.
Selby later approached staff and asked about the whereabouts of his phone.
He was told to wait.
Police eventually arrived and interviewed him.
They said they arrested Selby afterward.
He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge at Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 21.
(1) comment
Even mean are not safe from perverts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.