MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for using a cellphone to record women using the restroom at a Milford club.
Police said they arrested 19-year-old Tyler Snyder of Milford on June 28.
The recordings were made in April and May 2019.
No other details were released.
Snyder was arrested on an arrest warrant that charged him with voyeurism.
He's due in court on July 23.
