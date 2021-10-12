KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man they said robbed a Dunkin' Donuts at knife point.
Peter Shane James, 22, of Killingly, is accused of entering the business on Wauregan Road on Oct. 11 just after 4:30 p.m. and ordering the two workers to "give me everything in your drawer."
He followed that up by saying "I'm not joking."
He showed the workers what appeared to be a steak knife, troopers said.
The employees handed over what was in the register.
No one was hurt.
The suspect fled on foot northbound.
Troopers said they were able to get a description, which matched that of James.
They found James at his apartment down the road.
Troopers said he provided a full confession to the robbery.
James was charged with six-degree larceny, first-degree robbery with a dangerous instrument, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.
His bond was set at $50,000.
