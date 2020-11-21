TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A standoff with a suspect accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Trumbull Mall has concluded after several hours.
According to Trumbull Police, officers responded to the mall around 7 p.m. after receiving numerous 911 calls stating that a robbery had occurred and a shot had been fired inside.
It was later determined that 24-year-old Eddie Lynch of New Haven walked into the Zales jewelry store inside the mall and used a gun to break a glass display case, the firearm accidentally discharging once as he was doing so.
Lynch was able to walk away with several gold chains before he hopped into his vehicle and fled onto Main Street.
Trumbull Police were able to identify the vehicle Lynch was operating and went after him.
Police believed the suspect was still in possession of the firearm he used during the robbery.
Officials say Lynch lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the corner of Main Street and Madison Avenue in Bridgeport.
Both Trumbull and Bridgeport Police surrounded Lynch's car, which had become disabled, and attempted to coerce him out of the vehicle.
In the midst of their negotiations, Lynch fired at least one round at the officers.
Lynch eventually surrendered after a six hour standoff with authorities.
A, what was described as, variety of evidence was recovered upon searching Lynch and the vehicle he was operating, including a handgun and stolen merchandise.
Lynch was taken to the Trumbull Police Department, where he was booked on numerous charges, including first degree robbery and first degree larceny.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court in late December.
It was also determined that there was a warrant out for Lynch's arrest out of New Haven on domestic violence-related charges.
A $20,000 bond is also tied to those charges.
Officials add that Lynch is not allowed to possess a firearm after being previously convicted of robbery, the charges stemming from an incident that happened back in 2015 in Bridgeport.
No officers or civilians were injured during the robbery or the pursuit.
During the investigation at the mall, nearby store employees and patrons were closed out from the immediate area.
The Trumbull Mall remained open until it's regularly scheduled closing time.
