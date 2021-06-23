WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of robbing a Waterbury gas station Tuesday is behind bars.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Irving Gas Station located on the 1400 block of East Main Street.
The cashier told police a man armed with a knife entered the business and not only demanded money, but threatened to stab the cashier.
Police say the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jose Rivera, was able to get away with about $300 and an iPhone.
Officers swept the area and began notifying surrounding businesses, but there was no sign of Rivera.
Around 5:30 Wednesday morning, officers on patrol observed Rivera walking in the area of Hamilton Avenue and subsequently arrested him without incident.
He was charged with first degree robbery, second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, and two counts of sixth degree larceny.
Rivera was held on $25,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in court today.
