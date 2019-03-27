NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Oregon was found in New Haven on Tuesday morning.
Police said they located Carlos Isai Machic-Ajanel around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rosette Street.
He’s accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old family member in the fall of 2018 in Oregon.
Machic-Ajanel is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, and first-degree sexual abuse.
When the victim’s mother learned about the abuse, she contacted authorities, and later learned that Machic-Ajanel had fled the state.
While on the run, Machic-Ajanel would reportedly contact the victim and the mother and threaten them for reporting the abuse.
Earlier this month, police and U.S. Marshals learned he may be living in CT.
He was positively identified as a saxophone player in a local band.
He’s being held in CT pending extradition back to Oregon.
