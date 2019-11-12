PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - A man from Prospect faces sex assault charges.
State police arrested 45-year-old Dennis Anthony Szantyr on Oct. 31.
Troopers said they were made aware on Oct. 30 of a possible sexual assault involving an underage girl.
The girl was interviewed and reported a number of instances of unwanted sexual contact with Szantyr that had happened since Nov. 2018.
During the investigation, Szantyr was contacted to speak with detectives.
After that, he was arrested.
He was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree harassment, second-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.
Szantyr was unable to post his $750,000 bond. He faced a judge in Waterbury on Nov. 1.
