SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault.
Police said on Feb. 19, officers responded to a home on Berlin Avenue after a report of a problem with a guest inside the home.
When officers arrived at the scene, both the suspect and victim were still at the home. The victim told police they had invited the suspect inside the home, but when the suspect arrived, he was under the influence and struggling to maintain his balance.
Police found that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Williams, had sexually assaulted the victim and during the assault, Williams had placed his hand around the victim’s throat, restricting their airway.
Williams was placed under arrested and police said when he was being brought to the police department for processing, he became uncooperative and refused to comply with the officer’s instructions.
During the processing, an officer was injured and required medical treatment.
Williams was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.
He was given a $100,000 bond and will appear in court in March.
