NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man was arrested on multiple sex related charges on Friday, October 25.
In early October, New Britain Police received a report from the Department of Children and Families regarding suspected abuse of a child.
It was discovered that Tobias Espana Garcia had sexually assaulted two females, ages 10 and 12, over the course of the past two years.
Garcia was arrested on two separate warrants and was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a child in one warrant. The other warrant charged Garcia with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a child.
He was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.
