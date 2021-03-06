MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened back in late February.
Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea says that 32-year-old Cory Jenkins is accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman during the early morning hours back on February 28.
The woman sustained, what appeared to be, non life threatening injuries.
Police were able to identify Jenkins as the person that pulled the trigger and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jenkins was located and arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
He was charged with first degree assault, first degree assault of a pregnant person, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, and violation of a protective order.
Jenkins is being held on a $300,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned on Monday.
