HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of twice throwing a rock through a window at a Hamden deli to steal money from a cash register.
Felix Torres, 47, faces several charges in connection with the burglary of the Snack Plus Deli on Putnam Avenue.
According to police, Torres broke into the business on Oct. 18 and 19.
They said both times he used a rock to break a plate glass window.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
Investigators said they applied for two arrest warrants, which were approved.
Torres was arrested at Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday.
He was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and fifth-degree larceny.
He was detained on a $75,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.