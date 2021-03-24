PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Plymouth police have arrested a man who is accused of spreading roofing nails across the roadway to target police cars.
Police said from December 24, 2020 to January 14, 2021, the police department was the subject of multiple criminal mischief incidents.
On three separate occasions, a man identified as 37-year-old Ryan Ciafardoni, allegedly spread roofing nails across the entrance and exit of the Town Hall/Police Department.
The nails damaged one police car, but police said they could have significantly impacted critical town services.
Police began a joint investigation with the Bristol Police Department and an arrest warrant was issued for Ciafardoni.
On March 20, Ciafardoni turned himself in at the Plymouth Police Department. He was charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
He was released on a $2,500 bond and is schedules to appear in court on May 5.
