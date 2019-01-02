HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said stabbed a mother in Hartford more than 30 times has been arrested in New York.
Police identified the suspect as Edgar Manuel Maldonado of Worcester, MA.
They updated the public during a news conference at 10 a.m.
They said he was taken into custody on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. by New York City police.
Information was obtained by officers about him being in the area. The NYPD responded and located the suspect.
Maldonado is being held as a fugitive.
Meanwhile, the victim continued to fight for her life on Wednesday morning.
One neighbor near the Natick Street scene in Hartford described what it looked like as something out of a movie.
She said the victim showed up at her doorstep pleading "help me, he's trying to kill me."
Tuesday morning, the unidentified Hartford woman was stabbed dozens of times in a vehicle with her 6-year-old son inside.
Maldonado then drove to Worcester, MA where police said he ditched the car and left the boy.
Back in Hartford, the victim begged neighbors for help.
"She was bleeding everywhere, asking for help," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified. "So I told her 'give me a second.' My boyfriend went and grabbed the phone, we called 911. They said we’ll be there in like 2 minutes, that’s when the police, the firemen and ambulance came."
The victim's family had one message for Maldonado.
"Turn yourself in," they said. "You’re a coward as far as we see it."
Police urged the public not to approach Maldonado. They considered him armed and dangerous.
Maldonado faces several charges including attempted murder.
