Police in Naugatuck arrested a man for stabbing a pregnant woman and a man at a home on Friday.
Rafael Hernandez, 63, of Waterbury, faces assault and home invasion charges.
According to police, Hernandez went to the home on Carroll Street around 9:40 p.m. on Friday with the intentions of confronting the woman, who is the mother of his two children, and the man.
Hernandez does not live at the home. Police said he entered it and attacked both victims with a knife, which was found at the scene.
His children were in the home at the time but were not hurt.
The man was found nearby and was bleeding heavily from the head. He told police that he fled the home with the woman after the attack.
He couldn't tell them where the woman went.
However, he did provide a description of the suspect.
Hernandez was found walking behind a home on Carroll Street with what appeared to be a self-inflicted knife injury that was sustained during the assault.
The woman was found in the back of another home on Carroll Street. She was pregnant and bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to the left side of her body and abdomen.
Police described both victims' injuries as serious.
There's no word on the condition of the woman's baby.
Hernandez was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree assault on a pregnant female, home invasion, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury and criminal mischief.
He was held on a $2.5 million bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury on Monday.
