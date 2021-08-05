WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Chester man involved in a stabbing last Thursday has been arrested.
It all unfolded around 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center on Flat Rock Place.
Authorities said an altercation took place between 37-year-old Ricky Loveland of Chester and an elderly person.
At some point, Loveland stabbed the elderly person and drove off.
No one else was injured.
State Police later identified Loveland as the culprit and arrested him at his residence without incident.
He was charged with second degree assault on an elderly person.
Loveland was held on a $150,000 bond and is slated to be arraigned Friday in Middletown Superior Court.
