EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A young woman is dead after having been stabbed Monday night in a motel on the shoreline.
Officers were called to the Starlight Inn just after 10 p.m. on Monday for the report of a woman having been stabbed several times.
She was rushed to the hospital where she died.
Police have identified her as 25-year-old Corina Zukowski, of East Lyme.
After several hours of investigating, East Lyme Police said Tuesday afternoon that they had made an arrest in the case.
They arrested 28-year-old Avery Hallbrooks and charged him with murder. He's being held on a $1 million bond.
Members of the State Police Major Crime Unit were seen going in and out of a second-floor room at the Starlight Inn motel Tuesday, gathering evidence.
Meanwhile, local police interviewed guests who said they heard arguing between a couple around the time the stabbing happened.
The motel sits right on Route 161 in a commercial district near I-95.
Asem Majzoub’s family owns the business next door.
“You don’t hear stuff like this happening and like when you hear a stabbing it’s just sad, it’s really sad,” Majzoub said.
Hallbrooks is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
