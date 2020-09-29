MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of stealing a car from a dead man in Milford.
According to Milford police, 59-year-old Melvin Person of Stratford was found to be connected to a vehicle that was taken from the Devon Motel back on Oct. 5, 2019.
Police said they responded to the motel for a report of an unresponsive man who was was later pronounced dead. They said the death was not a homicide.
Over the course of the investigation, police said they found that the dead man's vehicle was missing.
It was later found. DNA in it linked to Person.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for him.
Person turned himself in on Saturday and was charged with third-degree larceny.
He was released on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on Nov. 2.
