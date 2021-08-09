WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with stealing more than $96,000 worth of items from an electrical contracting business in Wallingford.
Police said they secured an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Daniel Meyer on July 29.
According to police, Meyer stole items from E&J Electric on North Plains Industrial Road between February and May 2021 that totaled $96,945.75.
Police said the items were taken during five separate burglaries on Feb. 15, Feb. 23, April 12, April 24, and May 5.
Items taken included copper wire coils and chainsaws that were locked in storage compartments in the company's fleet. The vehicles were fenced in the company's parking lot.
Meyer was developed as the suspect in all five incidents.
He was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.
His bond was set at $30,000.
Meyer is due in court on Sept. 16 in Meriden.
Police said he was also arrested by other police agencies in the state for similar thefts in other jurisdictions.
