SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man has been arrested for stealing packages off of porches in South Windsor.
Officers said they arrested 47-year-old Eric Levesque of East Windsor on Tuesday.
Around 2:30 p.m., a resident on Main Street reported that a man took packages off of her porch and left the area.
The homeowner was able to provide a license plate and vehicle description.
The vehicle was found on Route 5 near Strong Road.
As the office approached, he asked the suspect for identification. He also noticed packages in the vehicle.
The suspect then put the vehicle into gear and drove off at a high rate of speed.
He brushed the officer with the vehicle, but the officer was not hurt, police said.
A driver dialed 911 to report the suspect's reckless driving, police said.
Officers eventually caught up to him and convinced him to turn himself in.
He was identified as Levesque.
Levesque was charged with reckless driving, sixth-degree larceny, engaging in a police pursuit and assault on a police officer.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on March 14.
(1) comment
too bad the officer didn't plug him while the perp committed attempted murder while fleeing.
