NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for stealing rare foreign and domestic coins from a church in North Haven.
Matthew Vozza, 30, of North Haven, was arrested with a little help from the State of Forensic Laboratory.
North Haven police said they responded to the Montowese Baptist Church on Quinnipiac Avenue during the spring of 2018.
Police said the coins were taken from an office inside the church.
Evidence was recovered from the scene.
A lengthy investigation followed.
A warrant was eventually secured for Vozza.
Police said he surrendered to them on May 6.
Vozza was charged with burglary and larceny.
He was held on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.