CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a list of charges for stealing a vehicle, recklessly driving it and injuring another driver by crashing in Cromwell.
Police said they arrested Frederick Dart III on Thursday.
Around 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Remain Drive.
Officers said they learned that Dart and fled the scene on foot.
However, he was eventually found behind a store on Main Street.
Their investigation revealed that Dart was driving southbound on Main Street and crossed the double yellow line. He then struck a curb on the eastside of the road, went airborne and struck another vehicle as its driver was trying to exit a private driveway.
The other driver was hurt and needed to be transported to Middlesex Hospital for treatment.
Police said they later found out that Dart was driving a vehicle that was stolen from West Hartford.
They also found that there were three active arrest warrants for him for failing to appear in court.
Dart was charged with second-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal impersonation, three counts of second-degree failure to appear, evading responsibility, operating without a license, reckless driving and failure to drive right.
Police said he was unable to post his bond and was presented in Middlesex Superior Court on Friday morning.
Police also asked that anyone with information about the crash give them a call at 860-635-2256.
