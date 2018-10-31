HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of stealing $200,000 worth of seafood from a business in Hamden.
Police said they arrested 57-year-old Lance Graver, an assistant manager for the business.
Police said they responded to Fish Market on State Street back in April for a larceny report.
A complainant reported that $200,000 worth of seafood was stolen from his business over the past few years.
Investigators found that Graver would arrive to work early on Monday mornings and steal about $800 worth of seafood.
He would place the stolen food in his vehicle, work his shift, then leave with it.
Police said Graver admitted to stealing the $800 worth of seafood once a week for four years.
A warrant for Graver was obtained.
Graver was arrested on a charge of first-degree larceny.
He was given a court date of Nov. 8 in Meriden.
