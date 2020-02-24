BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- A man accused of stockpiling weapons in Bolton after violating a protective order is expected in court on Monday.
Police arrested 42-year-old Michael Gramegna at Wickham Park in East Hartford on Friday afternoon.
He's been arrested several times this year for charges including strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct.
Last week, police found a dozen rifles and handguns after searching Gramegna's property on Shoddy Mill Road.
Police said several of them were unregistered, and one was stolen.
