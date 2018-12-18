BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces assault charges after police said he struck his ex-girlfriend and her male friend with his car.
Matthew Trammel, 24, of Branford, was taken into custody as he tried to enter the parking lot of a motel.
Police said they responded to a domestic dispute on East Main Street, River Crossing, just after 9:15 p.m. on Monday.
Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The male was said to have suffered a serious injury.
Police said they learned what Trammel did and quickly found him near the motel.
Trammel was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, evading responsibility, breach of peace and reckless driving.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and arraigned in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Branford police at 203-481-4241, extension 272.
