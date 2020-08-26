DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for taking an upskirt photo of a woman at a Walmart in Danbury.
According to police, 30-year-old Jesse Atwood of New Milford was charged with voyeurism.
They said the incident happened on Aug. 23 around 7 p.m.
At that time, the Danbury police said they were called to the store to speak with an adult female, who reported that Atwood surreptitiously placed his cell phone under her skirt and took a photograph.
The victim reported that she was shopping at the time and had her back to Atwood.
When the victim realized what happened, she notified store employees and followed Atwood when he left the store.
Over the course of the responding officer's investigation, he said he was able to identify Atwood as the suspect and arrest him.
(1) comment
Hey... wasn't he in the movie "The Hills Have Cameras"..???!
