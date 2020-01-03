FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Manchester man is facing charges, accused of taking illegal videos inside a men’s locker room at a local gym, again.
Police arrested Antonio Selby on Friday and charged him with nine counts of voyeurism with malice.
His arrest comes after an investigation into illegal videos being taken inside a men’s locker room at LA Fitness in Farmington.
The videos were found by officers from the South Windsor Police Department when they arrested Selby for a similar incident in South Windsor in August 2019.
Police said the videos were taken on Selby’s cellphone.
He was unable to post bond and was presented at court on Friday.
