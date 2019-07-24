CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Winsted man is facing charges after threatening to “kill everyone” at a Canton daycare.
Earlier this week, police said 29-year-old David Ragozzine allegedly called Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in Canton and made verbal threats.
According to police, Ragozzine reportedly said he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.
He’s being held on a $100,000.
The daycare has increased security measures and a police officer is on the premises.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.