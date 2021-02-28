(WFSB) – Police have taken a suspect into custody after a multi-state manhunt Saturday.
According to police, Richard White of Torrington is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at several Hunter’s Ambulances and ambulance buildings in Connecticut.
State Police said white was taken into custody in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says the incidents began when White threw a Molotov cocktail on the ground at Hunters Ambulance's headquarters in Meriden.
White then drove to Old Saybrook and threw a Molotov cocktail at the Hunter’s Ambulance facility on the Boston Post Road.
Police said white also White set two fires in Roxbury at 27 North Street and 118 West Chalybes Road.
"We got the call about 5:45 for an automatic alarm at the fire house," Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler told Eyewitness News.
By the time Chief Wheeler arrived, there was smoke coming out of the ambulance bay.
"So we got the fire trucks out and then we pulled the ambulance out with one of the fire trucks, because there was a heavy smoke condition in that bay, got the ambulance away from the building," explained Chief Wheeler.
Fortunately, no one was inside when the fire started.
"No injuries. Nobody got hurt. Fire trucks are still able to be used in town. Fire response is still there, so they made other provisions for the ambulance. There are other ambulances in service," says Chief Wheeler.
He is expected to be extradited and has a court set bond of $150,000 charging him with third-degree arson and third-degree burglary
State Police noted that at this time, it is believed that the fire in the neighboring town of Washington isn't connected to the other fires started by White.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.