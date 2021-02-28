(WFSB) – Police have taken a suspect into custody after a multi-state manhunt Saturday.
According to police, Richard White of Torrington is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at several Hunter’s Ambulances and ambulance buildings in Connecticut.
State Police said white was taken into custody in Pennsylvania shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 2112 on I-80 by the Pennsylvania State Police
Meriden Police said the incidents began in their city on Saturday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the Hunters Ambulance, 450 W Main St, Meriden, CT, to assist the Meriden Fire Marshal’s Office, with an investigation of an intentionally set fire at 5:36 p.m.
Offices spoke to with employees who stated at approximately 10 a.m., a Hunters employee by the name of Richard White was involved in a physical altercation with another employee.
This was following a disciplinary hearing that resulted in White being placed on administrative leave.
At approximately 4:17 PM, White allegedly arrived at Hunters Ambulance base in Old Saybrook, and ignited a makeshift Molotov cocktail inside of the employee room. White then fled the scene in a 2004 gray Ford Taurus.
At approximately 5:02 PM, White arrived at Hunters Ambulance on West main Street in Meriden, operating the same Ford Taurus.
The vehicle is seen approaching the ambulance holding bays on South Vine Street side of the building, where the occupant of the vehicle is seen throwing an already lit object out of the driver side window.
The Molotov cocktail strikes the building and the vehicle is seen accelerating from the scene heading West on West Main Street.
Police said white also White set two fires in Roxbury at 27 North Street and 118 West Chalybes Road.
"We got the call about 5:45 for an automatic alarm at the fire house," Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler told Eyewitness News.
By the time Chief Wheeler arrived, there was smoke coming out of the ambulance bay.
"So we got the fire trucks out and then we pulled the ambulance out with one of the fire trucks, because there was a heavy smoke condition in that bay, got the ambulance away from the building," explained Chief Wheeler.
Fortunately, no one was inside when the fire started.
"No injuries. Nobody got hurt. Fire trucks are still able to be used in town. Fire response is still there, so they made other provisions for the ambulance. There are other ambulances in service," says Chief Wheeler.
He is expected to be extradited and has a court set bond of $150,000 charging him with third-degree arson and third-degree burglary
State Police noted that at this time, it is believed that the fire in the neighboring town of Washington isn't connected to the other fires started by White.
(1) comment
Seems this guy worked at Hunters!
