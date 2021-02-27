(WFSB) - State and local authorities are investigating after a man targeted local ambulances with Molotov cocktails.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that a man walked into the Hunters Ambulance Headquarters in Old Saybrook Saturday and threw a Molotov cocktail down on the ground, igniting a fire.
He then proceeded to drive around the state and target local ambulances in Meriden and Roxbury with Molotov cocktails as well.
State Police are assisting Roxbury fire authorities with their investigation.
They are also looking into another intentionally set fire in Roxbury as well.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.
State Police add that they do not believe these fires are connected to the fire on Rt. 109 in Washington and are asking local ambulances and hospitals to step up security until they apprehend the person responsible.
Late Saturday night, an arrest warrant was obtained by Old Saybrook Police for the suspect, identified as Richard White of Torrington.
White was later located and taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
He is charged with second degree arson and second degree burglary.
“This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives. Our Officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants in an effort to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody," Chief Spera said in a statement.
White is expected to be extradited and has a court set bond of $150,000.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.