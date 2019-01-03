HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces attempted kidnapping and other charges after police said he forced a woman into a vehicle in Hartford.
Marco Davila, 31, of Stafford Springs, was arrested on Wednesday just after 4:20 p.m.
Officers said they were sent to an address on Franklin Avenue for a report of a woman screaming for help. The report said the woman was being chased by a man.
Investigators said they located surveillance video of Davila chasing down the victim as she tried to flee.
Davila then forced the victim into a vehicle, which police said they intercepted.
Police said they arrived as she was being forced inside the minivan.
Davila was charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and criminal violation of a protective order.
According to court documents, Davila and the victim have children together.
She had a protective order against him in the past, which he violated.
During court, Davila's criminal past was brought up.
Channel 3 learned that Davila was also involved in another domestic violence incident with the same woman in the past.
In 2012, he was convicted of robbery twice and he also has three pending cases, including robbery, larceny, and risk of injury to a child dating from last year.
In the video, a customer walked out of the gas station, he looked at Davila and the woman and then continued to walk to his car.
Many want to know why no one helped.
The video footage was tagged as evidence, police said.
If you're a victim of domestic violence and need help there is a hotline available. The 24-hour hotline is 888-774-2900 for English or 844-831-9200 for Spanish.
