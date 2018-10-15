Jeremy Renaud

Jeremy Renaud was arrested by state police in Killingly for trying to record a minor changing in a bathroom.

 State police

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A man faced a judge on Monday after state police arrested him for trying to capture a video of a minor changing in a bathroom.

Jeremy Renaud, 33, was arrested on Sunday.

According to state police, Renaud propped up a cellphone up in the area and set it to record.

The child found the phone beforehand.

An arrest warrant for Renaud was drafted and granted by Danielson Superior Court.

He was taken into custody and charged with risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt of voyeurism.

Renaud was held on a $35,000 bond and faced a judge at 9 a.m. in Danielson.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.