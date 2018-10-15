KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A man faced a judge on Monday after state police arrested him for trying to capture a video of a minor changing in a bathroom.
Jeremy Renaud, 33, was arrested on Sunday.
According to state police, Renaud propped up a cellphone up in the area and set it to record.
The child found the phone beforehand.
An arrest warrant for Renaud was drafted and granted by Danielson Superior Court.
He was taken into custody and charged with risk of injury to a minor and criminal attempt of voyeurism.
Renaud was held on a $35,000 bond and faced a judge at 9 a.m. in Danielson.
