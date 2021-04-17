ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The United State Postal Service has made an arrest in connection to a series of mail thefts.
Tomlin Hooper is accused of trying to steal mailed parcels containing checks from the Ellington Post Office.
He was federally charged with unlawful possession of a mail key and attempted mail theft.
RELATED: Folks report checks being stolen out of post office mailboxes
Amy Gibbs with the USPS says that Hooper was presented in court on a federal complaint.
Further details surrounding Hooper's arrest weren't immediately available.
In a statement, acting inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Boston Division, Joshua McCallister, says:
“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service actively conducts investigations with our counterparts to combat mail theft in our communities.
The U.S. Mail remains one of the most secure means of transmitting personal information and our Postal Inspectors work diligently to preserve the integrity of the U.S. Mail. We encourage our customers to hand their outgoing mail to their letter carrier, mail it at the Post Office, or a secure receptacle at their place of business.”
Hooper's arrest comes as the United States Postal Service continues to investigate a series of mail thefts at the Ellington Post Office, where checks had been reportedly stolen out of mailboxes and made out to another party.
The USPS is encouraging anyone that may have had their mail stolen from the Ellington Post Office to call 877-876-2455 or by clicking here to submit a complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.