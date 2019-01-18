GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for scrawling the letters "KKK" on the walls of an elevator of apartments in Glastonbury.
According to police, Alec Kasson, 29, wrote the acronym then called it into police himself back on Jan. 7.
It happened at The Soap Factory Apartments on Williams Street East.
Several complaints were made to officers over a week long period. People also reported seeing swastikas around the complex.
Police said Kasson confessed to writing the KKK when he was interviewed.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, desecration of property, third-degree intimidation due to bias, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree falsely reporting an incident.
He has not been charged with drawing the swastikas, police said.
Kasson was released on a $10,000 bail and is scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Jan. 30.
Police said they continue to investigate the drawing of the swastikas.
Anyone with information can contact them at 860-652-4269.
