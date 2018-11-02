PD: Woman facing charges after allegedly leaving child in hot car in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a report of a person making inappropriate comments to a student on Friday.

According to police, an 11-year-old said an adult male made inappropriate comments.

There is no indication that the male was trying to kidnap or coax the student, he only made the inappropriate comments.

Police, along with school officials, are working to determine the identity of the man.

Vernon police would not comment on the comments that were said, but did say they could be construed as sexual in nature.

No additional details were released.

