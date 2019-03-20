PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a home state police said was being used to sell an array of drugs led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges.
Daniel Carroll was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm. However, he was already behind bars for a different case.
The investigation started back on Jan. 16.
Police executed a search and seizure warrant for the home on School Street in Putnam.
Melissa Carroll was arrested for possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and failure to keep narcotics in their original container.
Police said the found 183.4 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 58.5 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale and more than $5,000 in cash.
They said they also found seven firearms, including two rifles, three shotguns, a revolver and a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle with a laser sight. There was also high capacity magazines and ammunition.
According to investigators, Daniel Carroll hid the weapons in an attic before his arrest.
He was charged during a court appearance and held on a $75,000 bond.
