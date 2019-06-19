HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during a shooting in Hartford, according to police.
Police located a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in a vehicle on Windsor Street with gunshot wounds this morning.
According to officers, the shooting actually happened on Interstate 91 by Jennings Road.
The Department of Transportation confirmed police activity between exits 33 and 32 on the southbound side of the highway. The two right lanes were closed just before 6 a.m.
The vehicle was actually discovered on Windsor Street after the shooting.
The Hartford Police Department's major crimes division is on the scene investigating.
