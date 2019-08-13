HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The United States Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man in Bridgeport Tuesday for allegedly committing fraud and larceny.
Hamden Police say 33-year-old Brandon Gutierrez withdrew $4,600 from an account registered to a Maine resident. Gutierrez told police that he purchased the person’s identity through the dark web for $5.00. He also told police that over the past two months he has stolen approximately $15,000 using false identifications.
Following the apprehension, Gutierrez was transported to Hamden Police Headquarters. He is charged with larceny in the third degree, forgery in the third degree and identity theft in the third degree.
In May, the Southern Connecticut State University Police Department arrested Gutierrez after he attempted to commit fraud at Crosspoint Federal Credit Union, located on the university’s campus.
Following the arrest, the Hamden Police conducted an investigation, leading to the application of an arrest warrant for Gutierrez.
Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court August 27.
