NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An armed robbery was reported at a fast food restaurant in Newington early Friday morning.
Police said it happened at the Wendy's Restaurant on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:15 a.m.
They said a suspect, a man, entered the restaurant, which was closed at the time, through an unlocked door.
The suspect had what was described as a machete and confronted employees who were inside.
The man demanded money.
Police said one of the employees convinced the suspect that the money was locked up and that they didn't have access to it.
The man then took a cell phone from one of the employees and left.
Police said he fled in what was described as a dark-colored vehicle. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.
That's some cojones on the staff for convincing the robber there was no money to steal.
