WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman inside a local Wal Mart over the weekend.
Officials say it happened around 12:15 Sunday afternoon at the Wal Mart on Wolcott Street in Waterbury.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital as a result of the incident.
Her condition is not yet known at this time.
A 40-year-old man, who has not been identified yet, was taken into custody as a result.
Police also recovered a knife from the scene.
