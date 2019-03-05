LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Ledyard police have arrested a man who is accused of an attempted sexual assault at a group home.
Police were called to the group home on Tuesday afternoon for the attempted sexual assault.
The victim told police the suspect, who is a voluntary, adult client at the home, had attempted to commit an unwanted sexual act.
The victim was able to resist the act and then called police.
The suspect, 23-year-old Allen Brown of Ledyard, was found outside the group home and placed under arrest.
Brown has been charged with criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and breach of peace.
He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared on court on Tuesday.
