NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after attempting to steal a woman’s purse from her home in North Haven.
The woman called 911 and told police she confronted someone inside her house who she saw walking out with her purse, according to North Haven Police.
She told police the man did drop her purse and ran out of the house, while her boyfriend ran after him.
Police found the suspect in a wooded area nearby. Johnny Doward, 54, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has active arrest warrants out for Branford and Hamden for robbery.
