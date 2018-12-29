Troopers from Troop B arrested a 75-year-old man in East Hartland on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man barricaded himself in his car on Skaret Rd in East Hartland with a loaded handgun.
Trooper First Class Tanya Compagnone told Channel 3 the man was arrested and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers are investigating to determine whether a hostage was involved.
A call was issued to the community urging residents to avoid the area while the incident was taking place, but police said at no point was there a threat to the public.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
