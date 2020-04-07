AVON, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after barricaded himself inside a home in Avon on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a home around 2 p.m. for the report of a domestic disturbance involving a possible firearm.
Police said the suspect, identified as Dave Matteau, was uncooperative, refused to speak with officers, and retreated into his home.
Officers were able to make contact with the victim who was uninjured and determined that Matteau was the only person in the home.
After hours of failed communication, Matteau was arrested. No injuries were reported.
Matteau was charged with first-degree threatening.
A black rifle-style pellet gun was seized from the scene.
