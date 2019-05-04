SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington man was arrested after police said he barricaded himself inside a home with a gun on Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to a home on Long Lane just before 4 p.m. for a barricaded man alone in his home.
Police said the unidentified man fired one round from the home during the incident, but police did not specify if police crews were targeted.
The man was negotiated out of the home by police and was arrested without incident, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
This story is developing.
